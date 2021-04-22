Samsung Fights $63M Jury Verdict In Screen Display IP Row

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- Samsung is arguing that a Texas federal jury should have never found it infringed an Irish company's screen display patents to the tune of $62.7 million, arguing that at least a new trial is warranted in the case. In a series of filings made public on Wednesday, Samsung Display Co. Ltd. and related entities asked for judgment as a matter of law on various issues, or to get a trial redo. A jury in March awarded $62.7 million in damages to Solas OLED Ltd. for two of the three patents-at-issue, but Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap enhanced that penalty...

