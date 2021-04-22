Gilead Whistleblower Dinged For Lost Texts In Kickbacks Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:46 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge agreed on Thursday to sanction a former Gilead Sciences Inc. employee and his lawyers for failing to take proper steps to preserve text messages at issue in a whistleblower case they're pursuing against the company over alleged kickbacks paid to doctors. Even as he declined to find there'd been any clear intention to destroy evidence in the case, U.S. District Judge Mark Kearny ruled that ex-Gilead employee Chris Purcell and his attorneys misrepresented that they'd complied with evidence preservation requirements when, in fact, they failed to secure an old iPhone that Purcell had used during his tenure...

