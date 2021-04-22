Phone Co. Fined $4.1M For Impersonating Other Carriers

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously on Thursday to ink a $4.1 million fine against a phone carrier that the agency said impersonated other carriers in telemarketing calls and switched unwitting consumers over to its own services without consent. Tele Circuit Network Corp. is on the hook for the amount — which is about $1.2 million less than the agency originally proposed — because it held customers' phone services hostage while trying to collect bogus service charges, the FCC said. "These actions specifically harmed elderly and infirm consumers who, in some cases, were left without telephone service for extended periods of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS