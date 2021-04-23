Fla., Seminoles Sign Gaming Deal Authorizing Sports Betting

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday announced a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida that authorizes sports betting in the state, a provision that could land the compact in federal court. The deal, which guarantees at least $2.5 billion in new revenue for the state over the next five years and provides an estimated $6 billion through 2030, gives the tribe the exclusive right to offer betting on professional, collegiate and other sports to anyone over the age of 21. The bets will be allowed from mobile devices as long as the servers handling the bets are located...

