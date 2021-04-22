SEC Taps Paul Weiss Partner To Lead Enforcement Division

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 1:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has tapped a partner at Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP and former New York federal prosecutor to head the agency's enforcement division. Alex Oh, who was announced Thursday as the SEC's new enforcement director, co-chairs the anti-corruption and FCPA practice group at Paul Weiss, where she's spent the last two decades. Prior to Paul Weiss, Oh spent roughly three and a half years working in the criminal division of the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, where she was a member of the Securities & Commodities Fraud Task Force...

