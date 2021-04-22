Tech Co. Gets Costs For Tardy Gov't Action In Patent Dispute

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Court of Federal Claims has ordered the U.S. government to pay up for its untimely invalidity arguments in a patent lawsuit brought by Science Applications International Corp., but it allowed the government to keep its defenses in the case. In a 22-page decision Wednesday, Judge Eleni M. Roumel said that the government failed to provide "any justification, much less a substantial justification" as to why it failed to disclose its theory that several phrases in SAIC's patents were indefinite before a court-ordered deadline for claim construction discovery. The government argued that it disclosed its position prior to the close of...

