Practical Considerations For NY Cannabis Licensing

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 3:17 PM EDT) -- Signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on March 31, New York's long-awaited adult-use cannabis bill, the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, or MRTA, puts an end to marijuana prohibition in New York, creates a system to tax and regulate marijuana sales, and establishes the Office of Cannabis Management and the Cannabis Control Board to regulate the cannabis industry. The MRTA also addresses the important social justice objectives of repairing and reinvesting in the communities that have been most harmed by the prohibition of marijuana. With this historic legislation, New York has one of the most progressive and equitable legalization programs in...

