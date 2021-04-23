UK's Top Court Rules Insurer Liable For Pub Death

Law360, London (April 23, 2021, 10:14 AM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court held an insurer liable on Friday for the death of a bar patron who was restrained by a security guard in Scotland, finding that the policy it provided covered the assault because it was not deliberate. The U.K. Supreme Court rules against an insurance firm, saying it must pay compensation to the widow of a man who died after being retrained in an Aberdeen, Scotland, bar. (U.K. Government.) The top court upheld a Scottish decision that International Insurance Company of Hanover Ltd. must pay compensation to Fiona Burnett, the widow of Craig Grant, who died in August 2013 after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS