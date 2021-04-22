Linguist Recruiters Accused Of Bilking $703M DOD Contract

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Six former linguist recruiters for the U.S. Department of Defense are each facing more than 20 years in prison following a grand jury indictment Thursday on conspiracy and fraud charges tied to an alleged scheme involving phony interpreters. According to the indictment published by the U.S. Department of Justice, the recruiters were employed by a subcontractor engaged by U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command under a $703 million contract to support military operations in Afghanistan starting in 2008. The subcontract tasked the company with finding qualified linguists to translate for military personnel in the warzone. Starting in 2011, however, the government...

