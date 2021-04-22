Biden Plan Would Gut US Funding Of Global Fossil Fuel Work

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:09 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration said Thursday it would end most public investment in international fossil fuel projects while ratcheting up its investment in decarbonization and climate change adaptation projects around the globe. President Joe Biden and special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry spoke at the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the White House on Thursday. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) At a virtual climate change summit hosted by President Joe Biden in which he announced a pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030, his administration unveiled an international climate finance plan that calls for agencies to...

