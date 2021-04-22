U. of Minn. Beats Former Coaches' Sex Orientation Bias Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- Two University of Minnesota Duluth women's sports coaches who claimed they faced discrimination and wrongful firing for being lesbians don't have sufficient evidence to sustain their suit against the university, a Minnesota federal judge ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz granted the Board of Regents of the University of Minnesota summary judgment on Jen Banford and Annette Wiles' claims for sex and sexual orientation bias as well as hostile work environment. Banford coached women's softball, and Wiles coached women's basketball. Banford also served as operations director to Shannon Miller, a former co-plaintiff who coached women's hockey. However, in 2014, UMD...

