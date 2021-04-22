10 States Sue Biden Over Greenhouse Gas Cost Initiative

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:44 PM EDT) -- A group of 10 states on Thursday alleged President Joe Biden exceeded his authority and circumvented normal rulemaking procedure when he instructed federal agencies to institute an expanded system for calculating greenhouse gas pollution's harms. Texas, Florida, Georgia and several other states told a Louisiana federal court that the president's executive order instructing agencies to consider a more expansive approach to a metric measuring the social costs of carbon and other gases amounts to an arbitrary and capricious final rulemaking under the Administrative Procedure Act. The states said that the decision essentially followed the model of Obama administration efforts to persuade...

