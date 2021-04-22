DOT Floats Restoring Calif.'s Right To GHG Emissions Rules

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- California stands to regain its Clean Air Act authority to regulate greenhouse gases from cars and light trucks under a new rule proposed Thursday by the U.S. Department of Transportation. The DOT wants to rescind 2019 Trump-era legal guidance that asserted the Energy Policy and Conservation Act gives the department the right to set national fuel economy standards and preempts state GHG emissions standards programs and state zero emissions vehicle mandates. The main target of the Trump administration's actions was California, which for decades has been allowed by the federal government to craft its own GHG standards that many other states...

