Ex-Coca-Cola Engineer Stole Trade Secrets, Jury Says

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee federal jury on Thursday convicted an engineer who once worked for the Coca-Cola Co. of stealing trade secrets related to bisphenol-A-free coatings for a Chinese company, the U.S. Department of Justice said. A former Coca-Cola engineer stole trade secrets concerning BPA-free coatings as part of a scheme to set up a coating company in China, a jury found Thursday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Following a 12-day trial, the jury convicted 59-year-old Xiaorong You of Michigan of conspiracy to commit trade secret theft, possession of stolen trade secrets, economic espionage and wire fraud for her part in a scheme to set up a...

