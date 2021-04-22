Fla. Sen. Passes Bill To Block Key West Cruise Ban

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 5:39 PM EDT) -- The Florida Senate passed a bill Thursday to limit local control of seaports, bringing the state one step closer to blocking three voter-approved amendments to the Key West city charter to ban large cruise ships from docking at the Florida island because of health and environmental concerns. The full Senate voted 25-14 to approve S.B. 426, which prohibits local ballot initiatives or referenda from restricting maritime commerce in any seaport in the state. The bill, if signed into law, would apply retroactively to nullify the three charter amendments that Key West residents passed in November limiting the number of people disembarking...

