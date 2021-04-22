Construction Co. Manager Cops To $1M Kickback Scheme

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A construction company payroll manager on Thursday copped to his role in a $1 million kickback scheme that cheated workers out of earned pay for their work on public projects, and now faces a probation term and restitution obligations, according to New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. Toni Jovanoski, 44, pled guilty before Bergen County Superior Court Judge James X. Sattely to claims of false payment for a government contract and misconduct by a corporate official, both third-degree charges. Under a plea deal struck with prosecutors, the Montvale, New Jersey, resident would serve five years of probation and pay $23,913...

