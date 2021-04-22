Metal Co. Wants Out Of Calif. $136M Toxic Cleanup Suit

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Lead company NL Industries Inc. urged a California federal court Thursday to let it out of a suit from state officials seeking over $136 million from several companies for cleanup of a former battery recycling facility, arguing it bears no blame for the current state of the property. In its motion to dismiss, NL Industries told the court that it's been decades since it sold off the property in Vernon, California, that later housed Exide Holdings Inc.'s battery recycling facility, and that the state Department of Toxic Substances Control is wrongfully coming after it for funds due to "its own mismanagement"...

