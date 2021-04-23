EEOC Says Georgia Lab Fired Worker Who'd Been Harassed

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:05 PM EDT) -- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing clinical lab company AEON Global Health on behalf of a former employee, accusing the company of fostering a hostile work environment and leaving her open to verbal sexual and racial harassment. The suit, filed Thursday in the Northern District of Georgia on behalf of client services specialist Crystal McDonald, said Peach State Health Management LLC, which does business as AEON, fired McDonald for complaining about her treatment. The EEOC sued AEON under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits racial and sexual harassment in the workplace and prohibits employers from...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS