Fla. High Court Rejects Proposed Sanction For Miami Judge

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 1:32 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court has rejected a proposed 60-day suspension for a Miami judge charged with tasking his court staff with personal errands and skipping out on work, signaling that the court is leaning toward a harsher penalty. In an order issued late Thursday, the state's highest court repudiated the Judicial Qualifications Commission's stipulation with Judge Martin Zilber, who sits on the bench of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court in Miami, and requested a hearing on the charges that he misused his court staff for personal tasks. "We remand for further proceedings to include a full hearing before the Judicial Qualifications...

