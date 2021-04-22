Citgo Nabs Ex-BP Exec For Chief Compliance & Ethics Post

Law360 (April 22, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- Citgo Petroleum Corp. named a new chief compliance and ethics officer Thursday, nabbing a former compliance director with fellow energy giant BP to fill the post following a number of environmental, social and governance initiatives. Steven Scarpino will oversee all facets of the company's compliance and ethics program, promoting regulatory and legal compliance as well as Citgo's "speak-up, listen-up, follow-up culture," the company said. Scarpino was previously a director of ethics and compliance for BP's global programs between 2009 and 2021 and held similar roles at NCR Corp. and Greyhound Lines. His LinkedIn profile shows that he departed BP in January. "Steven brings nearly two...

