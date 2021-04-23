Cyberattacks Concern Execs More Than Regulatory Risks

Law360, London (April 23, 2021, 3:52 PM BST) -- Company directors are most concerned about cyberattacks and data loss issues, problems that have been exacerbated by pandemic-induced changes to the way people work, according to a joint study by an insurance giant and a law firm. Cyberattacks ranked top of the five risks named in the survey of directors working across the U.K., Europe, the U.S. and Asia-Pacific, with 56% of respondents rating it as very significant or extremely significant, insurer Willis Towers Watson PLC said Thursday. Data loss came in second with 49%, and regulatory risks was third with 46%. Health and safety risks came in at 41% followed...

