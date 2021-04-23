2 Firms Guide FirstGroup's £3.3B Transit Divestment To EQT

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 4:51 PM EDT) -- Swedish private equity firm EQT AB said Friday it's buying two North American subsidiaries of U.K. transportation business FirstGroup in a £3.3 billion, ($4.6 billion) deal guided by Davis Polk and Simpson Thacher. FirstGroup plc's sale of First Student and First Transit to EQT Infrastructure will help the British business pay shareholders, decrease its debt, and cover its pension obligations while also helping it exit the North American market, according to statements from the groups. "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank all of our employees for their hard work and commitment in dealing with the immense challenges...

