EQT Can't Escape $40M W.Va. Royalty Owner Trespass Claim

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia federal judge has refused to end trespassing allegations by oil and gas royalty owners pursuing over $40 million in damages from EQT Corp. in state court, saying a settlement agreement ending a royalty payment dispute does not stand in the way. U.S. District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin said that a subclass of the plaintiffs in the settlement are accusing EQT of trespassing after discovering that a lease held by EQT had allegedly terminated as early as 1987 when production on a well lapsed. Without a lease, the company trespassed on the property years later to drill new wells, the...

