Ice Cream Buyers Say Prairie Farms Mislabeled Vanilla Flavor

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Prairie Farms Dairy Inc. was hit with a lawsuit in Illinois federal court Thursday alleging that its "premium vanilla" ice cream under its "Small Batch" brand misleads buyers about the nature of its flavoring and contains mostly synthetic vanilla as opposed to natural ingredients. The representations made on the front label of the carton include phrases such as "Small Batch," "Farmer Owned," "Made with Local Milk & Cream" and "Natural Ingredients," with pictures of a cow and a yellow-hued scoop of ice cream nestled in a waffle cone, the buyers said. And the side of the carton promises only "Natural Colors...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS