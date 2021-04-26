Insurance Exec Barred From Competing With Old Firm

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A former executive for an insurance underwriting firm has been temporarily barred from competing with the company or using any of its information under a Georgia federal court ruling. U.S. District Judge Steven Grimberg said during a hearing on Friday that ISC Holdings is likely to win its case against former Chief Underwriting Officer Traci Davis, so stopping her from destroying or using proprietary information she has access to or reaching out to customers is appropriate. Davis is the founder of Elevation Underwriting LLC, which merged with ISC in 2017, giving her a 25% ownership stake in the company. ISC says...

