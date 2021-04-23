2nd Circ. Skeptical Of NLRB In ADT Six-Day Workweek Case

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel appeared skeptical Friday of a National Labor Relations Board decision finding ADT could shift workers to a six-day workweek without bargaining with an electricians' union, with two judges questioning how the company's labor contracts with the union allowed the action. The arguments came in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 43's appeal of a February 2020 NLRB decision that held ADT LLC did not violate the National Labor Relations Act by unilaterally implementing a temporary six-day workweek at facilities in Syracuse and Albany, New York. The board found the change was within ADT's authority under its...

