Texas Justices Let Insured Seek Settlement Indemnity Claim

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 3:36 PM EDT) -- Texas law recognizes a policyholder's reimbursement claim when an insurer settles a third-party claim for less than the policy limits but forces contribution by the insured to obtain the release, a majority of the Lone Star State's Supreme Court said Friday. Texas courts recognize an insured can become legally responsible due to a settlement, the majority said. In reaching that conclusion, the majority found Cassandra Longoria can proceed on a claim against Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co. for not indemnifying her part in paying an auto accident settlement with Gary Gibson. Gibson had sued Longoria for damages from an accident in...

