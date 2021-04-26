Arnold & Porter Adds Ex-BP VP To Its Houston Office

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 2:34 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP has added a litigator who previously served as a vice president at BP PLC as a partner in its Houston office, the firm announced Monday. Ryan Hartman will be a member of Arnold & Porter's complex litigation practice, where he will focus on assisting clients with a broad range of litigation and compliance matters, according to the firm's announcement. Hartman at BP was responsible for overseeing the energy company's global anti-corruption and anti-money laundering compliance teams, according to Arnold & Porter. He designed and led BP's global compliance programs and strategies, advising the company on...

