Dr. Luke Not 'Public Figure' In Kesha Case, NY Court Says

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court has ruled that music producer Dr. Luke is not a "public figure" for the purposes of libel law, making it easier for him to win an upcoming trial over claims that pop star Kesha defamed him by falsely accusing him of rape. The ruling Thursday, which rejected arguments from both the singer and a slew of media companies, means that Dr. Luke will not need to show that Kesha acted with so-called actual malice — the strict standard that makes it difficult for powerful people to win defamation cases. "While [Dr. Luke] is an acclaimed...

