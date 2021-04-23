Hospitality Biz Sees H-2Bs Denied For Lack Of Documentation

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:01 PM EDT) -- The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals ruled Thursday that a U.S. Department of Labor certifying officer was correct in denying a Virginia hospitality business H-2B visas for 25 foreign housekeepers because it lacked documentation outlining why the workers were needed. Administrative Law Judge Scott R. Morris upheld the DOL's decision to reject Surfside Resort Inc.'s application for 25 H-2B worker certifications for April to mid-October. The company had said that these were its peak months, but Judge Morris ruled that Surfside failed to provide a payroll report for at least one calendar year that broke down full-time and temporary employment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS