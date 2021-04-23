Albany Judge Resigns Amid Ethics Probe, Attacks Watchdog

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge with a history of ethics violations stepped down late last month while under investigation for allegedly trying to approve a gun permit for a friend, the state judicial watchdog said Friday, prompting the judge's attorney to brand the ethics body a "kangaroo court." After nearly two decades as a judge, Albany County Court Judge William A. Carter resigned March 30 after the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct notified him earlier that month that he faced removal over claims he sought to have a purported friend's pistol permit application assigned to himself and talked to...

