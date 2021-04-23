Simington Says FCC Can Finesse Spectrum Use Agreements

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The newest commissioner at the Federal Communications Commission sees potential for his agency to act as a sounding board for the telecom industry, helping private companies build consensus around the most efficient uses for valuable swaths of the airwaves. During a Q&A session hosted Friday by the Federal Communications Bar Association, FCC Republican Nathan Simington said the agency can function as a "nerve center" for cultivating industry best practices while helping the FCC avoid handing down spectrum- or technology-use mandates. The Canada native and former U.S. Commerce Department staffer suggested that telecom companies that use electromagnetic spectrum can often coordinate to...

