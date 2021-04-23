OIG Says DOD Needs Better Oversight Of Consortia Deals

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense failed to properly oversee billions of dollars in awards made to outside consortia, and needs to improve its controls to ensure that those deals are effectively monitored, according to a DOD watchdog. A lack of access to important information related to "other transaction authority" agreements that the DOD awards to consortia means that DOD officials don't have necessary oversight for those deals, and may not be getting the best value for its spending or be able to make timely decisions to improve mission effectiveness, the DOD Office of Inspector General said in an audit dated Wednesday...

