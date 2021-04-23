Canadian Pot Co. Says Accounting 'Error' Doesn't Prove Fraud

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- Cronos Group, a Canadian cannabis company at the center of a consolidated group of stock-drop shareholder suits, told a New York federal judge on Thursday that the investors had failed to claim the company acted fraudulently when it revised its earnings reports. The lead plaintiff fired back the same day, saying the company had admitted to misreporting its revenues, and that the facts pled by investors were sufficient to presume that Cronos acted deceptively and caused the stock price to crash. The action claims that Cronos postponed releasing its finances and then issued amended revenue reports at key moments during the...

