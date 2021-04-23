$1.4B Military Bidding Extension Was Wrong But Not Harmful

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- A federal agency was wrong to retroactively extend bidding on a $1.4 billion military food supply deal, but a bidder that sent its proposal on time hadn't shown that extension harmed it, the U.S. Court of Federal Claims said. KGL Food Services WLL's claims that it faced tougher competition when the Defense Logistics Agency allowed Intermarkets Alliance to vie for the contract despite a late submission rely on a finding that Intermarkets should've been cut from the bidding. But Judge Patricia Campbell-Smith said in a decision released Thursday that the administrative record wasn't enough to resolve that issue. "The court simply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS