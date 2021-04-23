Robinhood Says Ice Cube's IP Suit Barred By 1st Amendment

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- Robinhood asked a California federal court to dismiss Ice Cube's trademark infringement suit, arguing the First Amendment protects its use of a still frame from a movie starring the rapper along with a parody tagline in an article in the online trading platform's noncommercial newsletter. Robinhood filed a motion to dismiss Ice Cube's suit Thursday, alongside a separate motion seeking to nix the state law claims using the Golden State's free speech protection law. Both motions assert the platform's First Amendment rights to use the image, which depicts Ice Cube in the movie "Are We Done Yet?" Ice Cube's unfair competition...

