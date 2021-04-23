FERC Tells DC Circ. Oregon Pipeline Project At 'Standstill'

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission told the D.C. Circuit that challenges by tribes, environmental groups and others to the Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export terminal and pipeline in Oregon should be dismissed or paused because regulatory snags have prevented construction. The FERC said Thursday that Oregon has rejected two key authorizations that are required for the project, and until those issues are resolved, the project can't move forward. The challengers can't be injured if no action on the project can occur, FERC said, asking the appeals court to either dismiss the case or hold it in abeyance and adding that...

