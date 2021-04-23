Ohio Doc Keeps Win In Suit Over Spinal Implant Injury

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:19 PM EDT) -- An Ohio appeals court on Friday refused to undo a verdict in favor of a doctor who was sued by a woman who said he didn't inform her that parts of her spinal implant remained in her body after he removed it, saying the trial court was right to exclude testimony from one of her doctors. The three-judge panel affirmed a verdict that found Dayton Pain Center LLC and Dr. Bhimavarapu K. Reddy were not responsible for injuries Janice Couch said she suffered after the implant was removed, adding that even if the trial court were incorrect, the error was harmless....

