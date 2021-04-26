NLRB Defends Finding Paving Co. Illegally Shifted Union Work

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 2:14 PM EDT) -- A New York paving company violated "black-letter labor law" when it shifted some types of paving jobs from one union to another without bargaining, the National Labor Relations board told the D.C. Circuit, urging it to uphold a decision from November. In a brief filed Friday, the NLRB told the appeals court to keep in place its November ruling that found New York Paving Inc. illegally transferred certain paving work Construction Council Local 175 typically performed to Highway Road and Street Construction Laborers Local 1010. The board argued New York Paving had an obligation to negotiate with Local 175 over the change,...

