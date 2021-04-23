Kaiser Inks $7.4M Deal To Settle Latinx Workers' Bias Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Kaiser Permanente will pay $7.4 million to end a lawsuit alleging it underpaid and underpromoted Hispanic and Latinx workers in California, according to a settlement announced Friday, one day after the company unveiled a multimillion-dollar deal resolving similar claims from Black employees. Friday's settlement, if approved by the Alameda County Superior Court in Oakland, California, will close the book on a proposed class of Hispanic and Latinx employees' nearly year-old lawsuit claiming the company's universal pay and promotion policies curbed their wages and advancement. According to the pact, a copy of which the workers' legal team provided to Law360, roughly $5...

