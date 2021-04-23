Don't Miss It: Orrick, Jones Day Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as Orrick and Jones Day. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Hedge Fund's $635M Deal for Tribune Back On After Competitor Drops Bid An offer for Tribune Publishing Co. led by the chairman of Choice Hotels International and Swiss entrepreneur Hansjörg Wyss is off the table after Wyss dropped out, Tribune said Monday, opening the door for a previously announced deal between Tribune and hedge fund Alden Global. Alden Global Capital, which already...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS