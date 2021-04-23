Chancery Awards BioPharm Co. $38M For Fraud-Tainted Deal

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. subsidiary that sought $146 million in damages after Delaware's Chancery Court found fraud in a cancer drug development deal came away with a $38.2 million award Friday based on court ciphering of gambles, payoffs and discounts. Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III's ruling settled for now a dispute over Takeda's expectations in a 2016 agreement to invest in a cancer immunotherapy drug spinoff from Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. by way of Takeda subsidiary Millennium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Takeda and Millennium believed they were buying into a spinoff, Maverick Therapeutics Inc., that would be armed with exclusive rights to some of...

