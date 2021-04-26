Akerman Adds 2 Ex-Nelson Mullins Partners In Tallahassee

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- Akerman LLP announced Friday that two real estate partners from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, including an office managing partner, have joined the firm's Tallahassee location. Bruce Wiener and Bedford Wilder join the firm as partners in Akerman's real estate practice group. Wiener previously served as the managing partner at Nelson Mullins' Tallahassee office. "Bruce and Bedford are skilled dealmakers and we are pleased to welcome them to our Tallahassee office," Akerman's real estate practice group chair Eric Rapkin said in a statement. "They bring a new dimension of real estate, finance and transactional experience to our national team, including...

