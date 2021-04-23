MyPillow CEO Urges Ax Of Dominion's $1.3B Defamation Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- MyPillow Inc. CEO Mike Lindell urged a D.C. federal court to dismiss Dominion Voting Systems' $1.3 billion defamation suit, arguing Friday that he had never doubted the truth of his claims that the voting-machine maker rigged the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden. Lindell, an outspoken ally of former President Donald Trump, said there's a "mountain" of evidence to support his claims, which Dominion has called a "big lie." The CEO pointed to lawmakers "across the political spectrum," media reports and academics who have complained of security flaws in the electronic voting machines, and alleged that Texas had refused to certify...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS