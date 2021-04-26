Hedge Funds Sue Ga. Flooring Co. Over Stock 'Machinations'

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- A group of hedge funds hit flooring company Mohawk Industries Inc. with a series of lawsuits in Georgia state court alleging that company executives hid production problems and manipulated profit margins to inflate stock prices. Corvex Master Fund LP, Incline Global Master LP, Soroban Opportunities Master Fund LP and Value Recapture Partners LLC filed separate lawsuits in Fulton County State Court on Thursday and Friday against Mohawk, Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Lorberbaum and Chief Financial Officer Frank Boykin. They claim violations of the Georgia Securities Act and Georgia racketeering laws. The lawsuits accuse Mohawk of manipulating weekend sales and deliveries at...

