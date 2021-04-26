US Steel Co. Culled Pension Participants, Suit Says

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A plan that United States Steel said was meant to revitalize the company during the steel industry's decline was instead just an austerity scheme targeting employees who participated in the company's pension plan, according to a suit by two ex-employees in Pennsylvania federal court. Former trainmen Joshua Prolenski and Dennis Paceley hit U.S. Steel Corp., as well as three railroad companies it owns and operates, with a proposed class action claiming the companies violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by firing workers approaching vesting periods so it could cut its pension obligations. "All U.S. Steel employees were once eligible for...

