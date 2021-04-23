Aeromexico Wants To Cut $800M From Pre-Ch. 11 Boeing Deal

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Mexican airline Grupo Aeromexico SAB de CV asked a New York bankruptcy court on Friday for permission to amend its pre-Chapter 11 petition agreement to acquire Boeing planes in hopes of saving $800 million and staving off potential lease rejection claims. In a declaration, Aeromexico's restructuring adviser SkyWorks Capital LLC said the revised agreement would reduce the number and cost of aircraft purchases, paving the way for the airline to add 20 new Boeing 737 MAX airplanes with "attractive lease rates" to the company's fleet. The Boeing deal, which was inked before the COVID-19 pandemic all but grounded the airline industry,...

