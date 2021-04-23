Jury Invalidates Gigamon Patent Claims In Apcon Win

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury on Friday unanimously rejected claims that Apcon Inc. infringed network technology rival Gigamon Inc.'s patents, finding that the asserted claims of all five network data management patents at issue are invalid, according to a verdict form. Following a six-day Eastern District of Texas in-person trial before U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, the jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding all six asserted claims across the five patents were not valid, the court records show. Gigamon, which provides physical and virtual network traffic visibility, alleged in August 2019 that all of Apcon's products, including its IntellaFlex...

