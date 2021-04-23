Google's Top Attorney Took Home $50.9M In 2020

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Google's chief legal officer took home nearly $50.9 million in total compensation last year, according to a proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday. Kent Walker, Google's CLO and senior vice president of global affairs, was paid a salary of $655,000 and had stock awards worth more than $50.2 million, according to the filing made by Google's parent company Alphabet Inc. Walker has been employed in his current positions at Google since June 2018 and has served as corporate secretary of Alphabet since January 2020, according to the filing. He oversees teams that are responsible for...

