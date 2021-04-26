Texas Firm Seeks To Prevent Paralegal Collective In OT Suit

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 1:54 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal court shouldn't let a group of paralegals proceed as a collective with claims that a personal-injury law firm failed to pay proper overtime compensation because they failed to show that members faced a similar policy, the firm argued in a filing. In a response Friday to the paralegals' motion for certification, Kelley Law Firm said the proposed collective failed to meet the burden of showing that members shared similar employment circumstances and that their claims stemmed from the same firmwide wage-and-hour policy. "Plaintiffs erroneously claim that they are similarly situated to all KLF employees who were employed as paralegals...

